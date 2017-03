NEW YORK - MARCH 16: A shamrock is viewed in the window of an Irish pub in preparation for St Patrick's Day celebrations March 16, 2005 in New York City. New York, one of the largest homes to Irish diaspora in America, is preparing for festivities to kick off around the city with the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)