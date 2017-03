John Mayer & Train Help You Wake Up On Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

GONE, GONE, GONE – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

KING OF ANYTHING – SARA BAREILLES

PHOTOGRAPH – ED SHEERAN

CHASING CARS – SNOW PATROL

TOO CLOSE – ALEX CLARE

11 BLOCKS WRABEL

REALIZE COLBIE CAILLAT

RIPTIDE VANCE JOY

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

THANK YOU – ALANIS MORISSETTE

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

HOUR 2

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

BREATHE (2AM) – ANNA NALICK

IN MY PLACE – COLDPLAY

WICKED GAME – CHRIS ISAAK

CLARITY – ZEDD F. FOXES

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

WAY DOWN WE GO – KALEO

ROLLING IN THE DEEP – ADELE

HOLD BACK THE RIVER – JAMES BAY

WASN’T EXPECTING THAT – JAMIE LAWSON

3AM – MATCHBOX 20

NEXT TO ME – EMELI SANDE

HOUR 3

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

DRIVE BY – TRAIN

LITTLE TALKS – OF MONSTERS & MEN

CARRY ON – FUN.

FOR THE FIRST TIME – THE SCRIPT

DEMONS – IMAGINE DRAGONS

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

SHE WILL BE LOVED – MAROON 5

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

BEST I EVER HAD – GAVIN DeGRAW