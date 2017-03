Whether you were (ahem, ARE) Team *NSYNC or Team BSB, you will appreciate this video.

Lance Bass was on a trip in Vegas this weekend and made sure to pop in to support his old boy-band rival band during one of their residency shows.

Watch below as the gang sings ‘Shape of My Heart’ to Lance Bass.

We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother! A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Could you imagine being in the crowd for that performance? Talk about nostalgia.