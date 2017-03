THIS Snapchat Filter Was The Most Popular In 2016, Do YOU Know Which One It Is?

1. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” CRUSHED IT AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND PULLING IN OVER $174 MILLION DOLLARS. WHAT IS EMMA WATSON’S ROLE IN THE MOVIE?

BELLE

2. LEGENDARY ROCK AND ROLLER, CHUCK BERRY, PASSED AWAY OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE AGE OF 90. BERRY WAS INFLUENTIAL I NSHAPING THE SOND OF ROCK AND ROLL, INFLUENCING SUCH ARTISTS AS ELVIS PRESLEY, THE BEATLES AND THE ROLLING STONES. ELVIS PRESLEY, THE BEATLES AND THE ROLLING STONES. OF THE THREE, WHO HAS SOLD MORE RECORDS OR (TOTAL CERTIFIED UNITS)?

THE BEATLES (270.1 MILLION)

ELVIS PRESLEY (211.5 MILLION)

THE ROLLING STONES (96.6 MILLION)

3. PINK HAS DECIDED TO CHANGE UP HER LOOK FOR SPRING. THE SINGER REVEALED HER NEW MULTI-COLORED HAIRSTYLE ON INSTAGRAM, CAPTIONING THE PHOTO “FEELIN’ MYSELF,” ALONG WITH THE HASHTAG #RAINBOWBRIGHT. SPEAKING OF RAINBOW BRITE, WHAT YEAR WAS THE FIRST EPISODE RELEASED? 1982, 1983 OR 1984?

1984

4. BEYONCÉ IS PRETTY WELL KNOWN TO KEEP HER PERSONAL LIFE PRIVATE, AND IF THAT MEANS KEEPING HER SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT FROM EVER BEING DISCOVERED BY HER FANS, SHE’LL MAKE SURE IT STAYS THAT WAY. JUST THIS WEEKEND SHE POSTED A SHORT VIDEO TO INSTAGRAM WITH BLUE IVY USING THE EASTER BUNNY FILTER. ONLY THING IS, SHE HAD TO DOWNLOAD IT FROM SNAPCHAT AND RE-POST IT ON INSTAGRAM. THIS SNAPCHAT FILTER WAS THE MOST POPULAR OF 2016, WHAT IS IT? THE DOG, THE HONEY-CRAZED BEE OR THE FLOWER POWER CROWN?

THE FLOWER POWER CROWN

5. BAD NEWS FOR THOSE PLANNING ON SINGING ALONG WITH THE UPCOMING “MULAN” REBOOT. THE DIRECTOR SAYS AT THIS POINT, HE DOESN’T THINK THERE ARE ANY MUSICAL NUMBERS IN THE LIVE-ACTION VERSION. WHO DID EDDIE MURPHY VOICE IN THE MULAN FILM?

MUSHU