Why Did Glenn Make This Cool Wine Cottage Birdhouse?

Hey guys,

So The Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo is this Friday through Sunday at The Huntington Convention Center. I love finding stuff for my home, and getting fresh ideas (even though I may not be able to afford said ideas).

The project is called Home Tweet Home and the expo asked some local media people if they would decorate a birdhouse to be auctioned off to raise money for The Ronald McDonald House. I made mine like a wine cottage (Duh). All of the birdhouses will be displayed at the entrance to the show!

I cut all the corks by hand, and made shingles by cutting corks paper thin. You can check out the photo gallery HERE: