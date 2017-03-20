Why Did Glenn Make This Cool Wine Cottage Birdhouse?

March 20, 2017 6:13 PM
img 0908 Why Did Glenn Make This Cool Wine Cottage Birdhouse?

Hey guys,

So The Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo is this Friday through Sunday at The Huntington Convention Center. I love finding stuff for my home, and getting fresh ideas (even though I may not be able to afford said ideas).

The project is called Home Tweet Home and the expo asked some local media people if they would decorate a birdhouse to be auctioned off to raise money for The Ronald McDonald House. I made mine like a wine cottage (Duh).  All of the birdhouses will be displayed at the entrance to the show!

img 0911 Why Did Glenn Make This Cool Wine Cottage Birdhouse?

I cut all the corks by hand, and made shingles by cutting corks paper thin.  You can check out the photo gallery HERE:

