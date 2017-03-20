Epic, Thrilling and Entertaining! Enter for your chance to win PASSENGERS on Blu-ray™! Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in a high-stakes adventure about two passengers, Aurora and Jim, onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination.

Get more of Jennifer and Chris on Blu-ray™ with exclusive deleted scenes and more! PASSENGERS is now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & Digital. Rated PG-13. Listen all week to win your own copy of Passengers on Blu-ray. For more PASSENGERS click here