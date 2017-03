ATTENTION VOICE FANS! Can You Correctly Answer THIS Question That Jen Toohey And Our Contestant Couldn’t?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MATTHEW BRODERICK! THE ACTOR TURNS 55 YEARS OLD TODAY. WHO HAS HE BEEN MARRIED TO SINCE 1997?!

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

2. FORMER SPICE GIRL MELANIE BROWN HAS FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM HER HUSBAND OF TEN YEARS. WHICH SPICE GIRL IS MELANIE BROWN?

SCARY SPICE

3. DID YOU KNOW SHAQUILLE O’NEAL INVESTED IN FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS TO KEEP MONEY FLOWING? HE’S INVESTED IN KRISPY KREME, AUNTIE ANNE’S PRETZELS AND THIS EATING ESTABLISHMENT. FIVE GUYS, ARBY’S OR SUBWAY?

FIVE GUYS

4. ED SHEERAN HAS DECIDED TO TAKE A GOOD FRIEND ON THE ROAD WITH HIM. ED HAS JUST TAPPED BUDDY JAMES BLUNT AS HIS SUPPORTING ACT ON HIS UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. ED HAS GIVEN A WRITING CREDIT ON HIS HIT SONG “SHAPE OF YOU” TO KANDI AND T.I.’S WIFE. KANDI IS PART OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE, DO YOU KNOW WHICH CITY SHE’S FROM? NEW JERSEY, DALLAS OR ATLANTA?

ATLANTA

5. “THE VOICE” AIRED LAST NIGHT AND BAD NEWS FOR LOCAL BOY KENNY P WHO WAS ON GWEN’S TEAM, SPOILER ALERT, HE DIDN’T MAKE IT THROUGH TO THE NEXT ROUND. WHO WON LAST YEAR?

SUNDANCE HEAD