Your Spring Cleaning Can Help Children And Adults With Disabilities

I’m looking forward to Spring (when it actually arrives!) so I can open my windows and let the fresh air in and all the winter air out of the house. In the meantime, I have to get started on “Spring Cleaning” which can be so therapeutic and at the same time, I will be able to help out a wonderful organization.

Stewart’s Caring Place is a nonprofit organization that provides support services, free-of-charge, to individuals and families touched by cancer. Click here for more information.

So how can you help? It’s easy.

Easter Seals Northern Ohio is partnering with Rubber City HOG on behalf of the 8th Annual ‘Bikers for Boobs Poker Run, Sandy’s Ride.’ This is a great way to give back to the community while helping children and adults with disabilities.

Rubber City HOG is hosting a “Fill the Truck” fundraiser to benefit the Stewart’s Caring Place.

Come help fill the truck on April 15, 2017 – it will be at Rubber City Harley Davidson ( 1120 Main St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 ) from 10am-5pm and please bring the kids! Rubber City Harley Davidson will be hosting the Harley Bunny with pictures for the kids from 11am-3pm and enjoy a free breakfast of rainbow pancakes starting at 10:30 am.

Dishes/kitchenware

(This includes small appliances such as mixers, blenders, crockpots, toasters, coffee

pots, waffle makers, etc. NO MICROWAVES.)

Small picture frames/wallhangings

Small kids’ toys/games

Knickknacks

Jewelry

CDs/DVDs/VHS tapes

*ALL items must be in a tied/closed bag/box.

They cannot accept: Furniture, hangers, luggage, books, lamps, mattresses, electronics, TVs, sporting equipment, seasonal decorations, anything that holds babies/children, sleeping bags, or pillows of any kind.

All donors will receive a tax deductible receipt!