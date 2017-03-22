Glenn’s Really Uncensored Review of The Curious Incident at PlayhouseSquare

Hey guys,

I had the opportunity to see “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at PlayhouseSquare last night. Curious is about a 15 year old boy named Christopher who sets off on a journey to find out who killed his neighbor’s dog. Christopher has autism which enables him to see and feel things most people couldn’t, which leads this who-dunnit tale to a place we haven’t been to when we go see shows. Plus, Christopher finds out some shocking truths during his journey.

I found the show amazing from an acting standpoint. Christopher is unbelievable and really connects with his character. The supporting cast is wonderful.

The stage is set up like the inside of Christopher’s mind. Lots of lights and graphs and special effects to depict what he is thinking. The sound and lights work together beautifully.

There is no music in the show which bummed me out. I love music, and I picture this show with a compelling soundtrack, but it is not there and that’s O.K because the story is so strong.

Go see this show! It is running through April 9th at PlayhouseSquare.

