Did You Hear? Cracker Barrel Fired Brad’s Wife!

It’s hard to lose a job, especially when you’ve been working at the same job for 11 years and you don’t know why you were terminated. This story is about a woman who worked for Cracker Barrel for 11 years, she was terminated. We don’t know why, maybe they had good reason to terminate her. Well, her husband Brad, wants answers and now, hundreds of others want answers too!

Brad posted on Social Media asking Cracker Barrel why they fired his wife. It’s turned into a ‘thing’ now with hundreds of people having way too much fun with this.

Some of the messages:

There’s plenty more! Click here.