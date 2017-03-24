Did You Hear? Cracker Barrel Fired Brad’s Wife!

March 24, 2017 9:46 AM

It’s hard to lose a job, especially when you’ve been working at the same job for 11 years and you don’t know why you were terminated. This story is about a woman who worked for Cracker Barrel for 11 years, she was terminated. We don’t know why, maybe they had good reason to terminate her. Well, her husband Brad, wants answers and now, hundreds of others want answers too!

Brad posted on Social Media asking Cracker Barrel why they fired his wife. It’s turned into a ‘thing’ now with hundreds of people having way too much fun with this.

Some of the messages:

https://pajamasmed.hs.llnwd.net/e1/lifestyle/user-content/36/files/2017/03/Screen-Shot-2017-03-23-at-11.52.51-PM.png

https://pajamasmed.hs.llnwd.net/e1/lifestyle/user-content/36/files/2017/03/Screen-Shot-2017-03-24-at-12.05.43-AM.png

There’s plenty more! Click here.

More from Desiray | Middays 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
