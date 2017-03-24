I Made All Natural Carpet Cleaner. Here’s How I Did It!

Hey there! So, having kids means I try and not expose them to chemicals, either in foods they eat or what they come in contact with. If you’ve ever read the back of a carpet cleaner bottle, it will terrify you. I did some digging, and found the perfect cleaner that works amazing, leaves your house smelling like a spa, and most importantly, has all natural ingredients. You probably have all the ingredients lying around already. You will need these:

About 2 gallons of really hot water (not boiling)

1 cup Hydrogen Peroxide. (The kind you have in your medicine cabinet)

About 3/4 cup white vinegar (such a miracle cleaner it itself)

6 TB of dishwashing liquid (all natural or whatever you have)

and 1/2 teaspoon of your favorite essential oil (mine is calm or lavender)

Mix it up, and pour into your machine, or use in a spray bottle for spot stains

Not only does it leave the house smelling great, but it dries quicker and you don’t have to worry about your kids coming in contact with the nasty chemicals. My carpet turned out great!!