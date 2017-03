Your Star 102 Acoustic Sunrise Setlist With Taylor Swift, Sam Smith & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

NO SUCH THING – JOHN MAYER

YOU BELONG WITH ME – TAYLOR SWIFT

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

RHYTHM OF LOVE – PLAIN WHITE T’s

AM I WRONG – NICO & VINZ

HONEY, I’M GOOD – ANDY GRAMMER

LOVE SONG – SARA BAREILLES

DON’T – ED SHEERAN

DANCING ON MY OWN – CALUM SCOTT

EVERYTHING YOU WANT – VERTICAL HORIZON

MR. KNOW IT ALL – KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 2

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

COOL KIDS – ECHOSMITH

UPSIDE DOWN – JACK JOHNSON

HERE WITHOUT YOU – 3 DOORS DOWN

GERONIMO – SHEPPARD

IF YOU’RE GONE – MATCHBOX 20

CECILIA & THE SATELLITE – ANDREW McMAHON

YOU OUGHTA KNOW – ALANIS MORISSETTE

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

STITCHES – SHAWN MENDES

DROPS OF JUPITER – TRAIN

RUN TO YOU – BRYAN ADAMS

HOUR 3

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE – AMERICAN AUTHORS

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAY

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE – GAVIN DeGRAW

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE – SAM SMITH

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

MISERY – MAROON 5

YELLOW – COLDPLAY

TAKE ME TO CHURCH – HOZIER

SLIDE – GOO GOO DOLLS