Do YOU Know The Name Of The Red Power Ranger?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MARIAH CAREY! THE DIVA TURNS 47 YEARS OLD TODAY. MARIAH CAREY, GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY – 5

2. LIAM PAYNE IS A NEW DADDY. HE AND GIRLFRIEND, CHERYL COLE, WELCOMED A BABY BOY ON MARCH 22ND. LIAM PAYNE WAS A MEMBER OF WHICH BOY BAND? ONE DIRECTION? BACKSTRET BOYS? N’SYNC?

ONE DIRECTION

3. ELTON JOHN HAD A HUGE BASH OVER THE WEEKEND IN L.A. WHY!?!? TO CELEBRATE HIS 70THBIRTHDAY! GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY

4. AT THE BOX OFFICE, THIS WEEKEND BELONGED TO FAMILY FILMS. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” WAS ABLE TO EASILY BEAT OFF THE COMPETITION TO STAY AT THE TOP SPOT, WHILE ALSO NABBING THE FOURTH BEST SECOND WEEK EVER. SECOND PLACE WENT TO “POWER RANGERS,” WHICH IS GETTING SOLID REVIEWS AND HAS THE BENEFIT OF A BUILT IN FAN BASE. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE RED RANGER IN THE MOVIE? JASON

5. AW BABY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY IS IN TOWN. WELL MAYBE NOT TODAY, BUT HE WAS ON MARCH 21ST TO SHOOT PARTS OF HIS NEW MOVIE “WHITE BOY RICK”. SPELLING TEST TIME!! SPELL:

M-C-C-O-N-A-U-G-H-E-Y