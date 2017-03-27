Fabulous Wine Festival You May Want To Attend…

March 27, 2017 11:00 AM

If you’re looking for a special evening to enjoy with your loved one, friends, or coworkers, this may be just what  you need – “Uncorked Medina Wine Festival” July 21st and 22nd. Tickets are sure to sell quickly, so if you’re interested in a unique experience that will benefit Friends of Medina County Parks, get your tickets now.

July 21st you can enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by Chef Anthony Scolaro, owner of 111 Bistro in Medina. The chef will be pairing specialty wines with his own creations and you will enjoy dining outdoors under the setting sun. 

​Entertainment

Friday, July 21
6:30- 9:00 pm Parsons & Polk

Saturday, July 22
4:00-6:00 pm John Husbands
6:30-9:00 pm Liverpool Lads, Beatles tribute

Proceeds from Uncorked Medina Wine Festival support the projects of Friends of Medina County Parks.

Click here for more information. Click here to purchase tickets.

Listen Live