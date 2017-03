Jen And Our Contestant Could Not Answer This Question About Bruce Willis – Can YOU?

1. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY GIRL! LADY GAGA TURNS 31 YEARS OLD TODAY. WHAT IS HER ACTUAL FIRST NAME? STEFANI? JEN TOOHEY? OR ALANNA? STEFANI

2. CHEF MICHAEL SYMON’S RESTAURANT ‘LOLA’ WAS JUST NAMED AS ONE OPEN TABLE’S TOP 100 HOT SPOTS IN THE COUNTRY. EVEN ACTRESS SOPHIA BUSH CHECKED IT OUT OVER THE WEEKEND. LOLA IS LOCATED ON EAST 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND. NAME ONE OTHER MICHAEL SYMON RESTAURANT LOCATED ON EAST 4TH STREET.

MABLE’S BARBEQUE.

3. WE HAVE ANOTHER BIRTHDAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO SALT, YA KNOW, FROM SALT N PEPA. 51 BY THE WAY. SALT AND PEPA: GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY: 1995 BEST RAP PERFORMANCE BY A DUO OR GROUP “NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS”

4. THIS PAST WEEKEND IN CLEVELAND MARKED THE BEGINNING OF FILMING FOR BRUCE WILLIS’ NEW ACTION PICTURE “ACTS OF VIOLENCE”. WHICH ONE OF THESE MOVIES IS THE HIGHEST GROSSING BRUCE WILLIS MOVIE OF ALL TIME? THE SIXTH SENSE? ARMAGEDDON? DIE HARD?

THE SIXTH SENSE – ALMOST $300 MILLION

5. THE POWER RANGERS HAVE FACED MANY FOES THROUGHOUT THE YEARS- LORD ZEDD, RITO REVOLTO, AND SCORPINA TO NAME A FEW. IN THE NEW POWER RANGERS MOVIE, ELIZABETH BANKS PLAYS ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS VILLAINS FROM THE SHOW. WHAT IS THIS VILLAIN’S NAME?

RITA REPULSA.