We are officially less than a week away from the start of the Indians season and Cleveland is ready. After the season and post-season we saw in 2016, we can’t wait to see what the Indians have in store for us for 2017. In order to get us hyped up and excited, Sports Time Ohio released a video for the team, featuring local band, Welshly Arms. So sit back, relax, and start counting down the days to the Indians season.