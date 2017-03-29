FREE MONEY ON THE 5’s: Text & Win $1,000

March 29, 2017 12:00 AM

STARTING MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017

Listen for the STAR WORD 10 times each weekday at 5 minutes past the hour at 9:05am, 10:05am, 11:05am, 12:05am, 1:05pm, 2:05pm, 3:05pm,  4:05pm, 5:05pm and 6:05pm for your chance to win $1,000 with Free Money On The 5’s powered by the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, a multi-city contest.

Ways to enter:

1. TEXT [the star word] to 80787 from your mobile phone
2. Enter online at star102cleveland.com/win

If the contest center calls you back you win!  (you must answer to win)

Contest runs Monday, April 3, 2017 through Friday, May 5, 2017

TIP: Program ‘80787’ to your contact list on your phone for faster texting.

Find the official contest rules here.

