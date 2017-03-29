Harry Styles Will Be Releasing His Solo Music In April

March 29, 2017 6:56 AM By Alanna Crummie
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Jimmy Fallon, SNL

Harry Styles recently filmed a movie, Dunkirk, with Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, and writer/director Christopher Nolan. But aside from his film debut, we haven’t heard much about the former member of One Direction- UNTIL NOW.

Harry Styles will be debuting his first solo song on April 7th! But not only that, he has been announced as the official musical guest when Jimmy Fallon hosts SNL on April 15th. Which means he’s going to be performing his new single on SNL! Who else is excited about this? Because I’m definitely freaking out.

