John Legend Surprises Commuters by Playing Piano at Train Station

By Hayden Wright

It’s International Piano Day and John Legend treated London commuters to a surprise concert: The “All of Me” superstar performed in the St. Pancras Station, which is part of the London railway. A piano has long stood in the station as a kind of landmark, and Legend hopped on the keys to play “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and the Darkness song “Surefire.” His early-morning performance caught commuters on their way to work—not a bad way to start your hump day.

Legend announced his performance on Twitter moments before it began: “Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?”

See some images and footage from Legend’s impromptu set here:

