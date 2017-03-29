The Q Arena Makeover Has Been Approved By City Council

Despite protests from Clevelanders, Cuyahoga City Council approved $140 million in bonds for the Q makeover in an 8-3 vote. The improvements come from an effort to make sure the Cavs don’t want to leave and that Cleveland can continue to attract the eye of onlookers and continue hosting major events, like the RNC.

It’s not an official makeover, though. The council still has to vote on whether or not to continue with admissions taxes until 2034. While these plans for the Q have been tossed around for the last few months, we should have a final answer by April.