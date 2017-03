You absolutely read that correctly- this year’s draft party will be held in the Muni Lot! It’ll start at 6pm on the first day of the draft (April 27th) and is FREE. What! All you have to do is the pre-registration that’s required to attend.

Tailgate Draft will feature food trucks and autograph sessions with current and former Browns players. And don’t worry- you’ll still be able to watch the draft from the giant screen that will be set up in the Muni Lot.