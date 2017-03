Jen Could Not Believe What MC Hammer’s Real Name Is

1. THIS SOUNDS TASTY: BURGER KING, WHOPPER FLAVORED, TOOTHPASTE. THE TOOTHPASTE IS DESIGNED TO “KEEP YOUR MOUTH WHOPPER FRESH”, AND APPARENTLY WILL BE AVAILABLE JUST IN TIME FOR APRIL FOOLS DAY. CAN YOU NAME ANYTHING FROM THE VALUE MENU AT GOOD OLE BURGER KING?

CHICKEN NUGGETS. CHICKEN JR. SPICE CHICKEN JR. CHEESEBURGER. DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER. BACON CHEESEBURGER. FRECH FRIES. ONION RINGS. VANILLA SOFT SERVE. COCKE. DIET COKE. SPRITE. FROZEN ICEE

2. TODAY IS CELINE DION’S BIRTHDAY. SHE’S 49 TODAY QUEEN CELINE SANG THE SONG OF THE 90S- “MY HEART WILL GO ON” FROM TITANIC. BUT YEARS BEFORE THAT, SHE SANG A SONG FOR ANOTHER SOUNDTRACK- THE FIRST ANIMATED MOVIE TO BE NOMINATED FOR BEST PICTURE. WHAT WAS THE MOVIE?

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – THE SONG WAS “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” AND SHE SANG IT WITH PEABO BRYSON

3. AFTER MUCH DELIBERATION, THE ACADEMY HAS DECIDED TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS EVEN THOUGH THE FIRM WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR SCREWING UP THISCATEGORY AT THE OSCARS. BEST PICTURE

4. THIS IS PERFECT ON A THROWBACK THURSDAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO M C HAMMER! THE RAPPER/ACTOR/I’M NOT SURE WHAT HE’S DOING NOW TURNS 55 YEARS OLD. WHAT IS HIS ACTUAL FIRST NAME? STANLEY? MIKE? OR MARCUS?

STANLEY KIRK BURRELL

5. “THE MINDY PROJECT” IS COMING TO A CLOSE. THE SHOW, WHICH STARTED ON FOX, AND MOVED TO HULU, WILL BE OFFICIALLY DONE AFTER ITS SIXTH SEASON. OTHER THAN THE LEAD CHARACTER, MINDY, CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE OTHER MAIN CHARACTER’S NAMES?

MORGAN TOOKERS. JEREMY REED. DANNY CASTELLANO. TAMRA.

BEVERLY.