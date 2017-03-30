The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony is on April 7th in New York and a lot of big things will be happening with this year’s class. First off, Lenny Kravitz will be paying tribute to Prince, while Snoop Dogg will be inducting his late friend, Tupac Shakur. Alicia Keys, Indigo Girls, and Pharrell Williams have been added to the performance lineup as well!

Getting ready to honor my friend Prince at the @rockhall ceremony. This is very personal for me and I so wish it wasn’t for this reason. pic.twitter.com/5t4bgbogEz — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 29, 2017

The ceremony will be on April 7th in New York, but HBO will air the concert on April 29th! And the exhibit dedicated to this year’s induction class will open at the Rock Hall on March 31st.