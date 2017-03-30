The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony is on April 7th in New York and a lot of big things will be happening with this year’s class. First off, Lenny Kravitz will be paying tribute to Prince, while Snoop Dogg will be inducting his late friend, Tupac Shakur. Alicia Keys, Indigo Girls, and Pharrell Williams have been added to the performance lineup as well!
The ceremony will be on April 7th in New York, but HBO will air the concert on April 29th! And the exhibit dedicated to this year’s induction class will open at the Rock Hall on March 31st.