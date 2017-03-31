Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Jen And Tim Show

You may start each morning off with the Jen and Tim Show, but how much do you really know about the duo?

  • Not only are Jen and Tim a duo on air, they used to be a real life couple! Things didn’t exactly work out… at least off the air.

  • Although Tim likes to tease Jen about her husband Nate’s age, he’s actually only 5 years younger than her.
  • Between the two of them, since January 2017 (yep, as in just a few months ago), Jen and Tim have watched roughly 732 different episodes and shows on Netflix. What we’re saying is these guys can binge-watch like no other.

  • The first award Jen ever won in her life was an Entomology Award. Although great recognition, it really didn’t pan out as a great career path for her. (And we’re okay with that!)
  • Tim is a classically trained pianist.
The more you know!

The Jen and Tim Show has recently been nominated as the best radio show in Cleveland Scene’s Best of Cleveland Awards. If you love them as much as we do, please vote! We have until April 11th to spread the word.

Here is your link to cast your vote for Jen & Tim (and many other wonderful Clevelanders!!)

