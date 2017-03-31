Looking For A Summer Job? Cedar Point Is Hiring 5000 Associates!

March 31, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: Cedar Point

Imagine working for the coolest amusement park in the world!

Cedar Point is hiring more than 5,000 associates to fill positions in Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Park Operations, Security & Safety, Accommodations, Merchandise & Games, Park Services and more.

Not only that, but there are AWESOME benefits included such as free admission to the park (and complimentary admission for friends and family), discounts on food and merchandise, on-site low costing housing and more.

Interested in joining the team? Cedar Point invites potential candidates to fill out an application at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Applicants are also invited to attend the park’s upcoming job fair to learn more about available positions and meet with hiring managers on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

For more details, click HERE.

