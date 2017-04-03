A Golf Fan Emails LPGA Costs Pro The Win

April 3, 2017 11:00 AM

If you have HD TV and are a fan of golf, you may have seen this too – Lexi Thompson was playing in the ANA Inspiration and at one point she incorrectly marked her golf ball. The fan wrote to the LPGA and officials assessed Thompson a four stroke penalty.

Do you believe it was right to penalize her the next day? The officials didn’t notice until a viewer pointed out the mis-marked ball, another pointed out Thompson is a pro and should know where to place the ball and called her out for cheating.

You can read more here.

