It’s Time For “Pucks And Paws” Enjoy A Day With Your Dog

PUCKS & PAWS – GET INVOLVED!

Do you want something fun to do on a Sunday afternoon in Cleveland? Then do we have the answer for you!

The Lake Erie Monsters invite all pooches and their “people” to the 9th Annual Pucks & Paws event at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, April 9, 2017. The Monsters will be playing the Grand Rapids Griffins and face-off is at 5 p.m.

The Cleveland APL is the beneficiary of the dog tickets as well as a portion of the human tickets sold for this event in addition to a portion of the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle. Last year, in all, the Cleveland APL received $5,100 from the event! Won’t you help us do it again this year?

We are in need of:

Raffle Ticket Sellers (at least 10 volunteers): Sell 50/50 raffle tickets at a kiosk or through the crowd at the event. The more volunteers to sell tickets together, the more monies that we can raise for the Cleveland APL.

General Volunteer Information:

Admission to the game is provided.

Arrival time for Raffle Ticket Sellers is at 3 p.m. for a brief training before guests begin to arrive at 3:45 p.m., and the assignment would end at the second intermission of the game. There will be simple hand-held automated machines to use to sell the tickets.

Advance parking passes may be purchased for $8 for the Gateway East Parking Garage. Otherwise, parking on the day of the event is $10 in this garage. Please plan for this expense and any other spending money necessary to enjoy the event while volunteering. Parking expense may be tax deductible for volunteers.

Any additional information will be provided as the event draws near.

Join us for a Sunday fun day! If you are interested in helping, please contact Andrea Ehasz, Events Manager, at AEhasz@ClevelandAPL.org .

Thanks, in advance, for your help, and go Monsters!