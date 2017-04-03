It’s Time For “Pucks And Paws” Enjoy A Day With Your Dog

April 3, 2017 10:00 AM

PUCKS & PAWS – GET INVOLVED!

Do you want something fun to do on a Sunday afternoon in Cleveland?  Then do we have the answer for you!

The Lake Erie Monsters invite all pooches and their “people” to the 9th Annual Pucks & Paws event at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, April 9, 2017.  The Monsters will be playing the Grand Rapids Griffins and face-off is at 5 p.m.

The Cleveland APL is the beneficiary of the dog tickets as well as a portion of the human tickets sold for this event in addition to a portion of the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle.  Last year, in all, the Cleveland APL received $5,100 from the event!  Won’t you help us do it again this year?

We are in need of:

Raffle Ticket Sellers (at least 10 volunteers):  Sell 50/50 raffle tickets at a kiosk or through the crowd at the event.  The more volunteers to sell tickets together, the more monies that we can raise for the Cleveland APL.

General Volunteer Information:

  • Admission to the game is provided.
  • Arrival time for Raffle Ticket Sellers is at 3 p.m. for a brief training before guests begin to arrive at 3:45 p.m., and the assignment would end at the second intermission of the game. There will be simple hand-held automated machines to use to sell the tickets.
  • Advance parking passes may be purchased for $8 for the Gateway East Parking Garage. Otherwise, parking on the day of the event is $10 in this garage.  Please plan for this expense and any other spending money necessary to enjoy the event while volunteering.  Parking expense may be tax deductible for volunteers.
  • Any additional information will be provided as the event draws near.

Join us for a Sunday fun day!  If you are interested in helping, please contact Andrea Ehasz, Events Manager, at AEhasz@ClevelandAPL.org.

 

Thanks, in advance, for your help, and go Monsters!

