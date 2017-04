Who Was The Winner Of The Final Season Of American Idol? #TrumpToohey

1. TYRA BANKS HAS REMOVED THE AGE LIMIT ON “AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL.” SHE’S RETURNING TO HOST THE 24TH CYCLE OF THE MODELING COMPETITION ON VH1 AND TOOK TO INSTAGRAM TO SAY THAT SHE WAS REMOVING THE “27 OR YOUNGER” STIPULATIONS FOR THE MODELS. TRUE OR FALSE, ANTM IS THE LONGEST-RUNNING FASHION REALITY TV SERIES IN HISTORY?

TRUE

2. IT LOOKS LIKE NAYA RIVERA HAS A NEW MAN IN HER LIFE…DAVID SPADE. THE TWO WERE PHOTOGRAPHED GETTING COZY WHILE ON VACATION IN HAWAII. DESPITE THEIR 22-YEAR AGE GAP, RIVERA AND SPADE ALLEGEDLY DID SOME SMOOCHING AND SPENT AN HOUR POOLSIDE. SHE IS BEST KNOWN FOR PLAYING SANTANA LOPEZ ON THIS MUSICAL COMEDY-DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES THAT RAN FROM 2009-2015.

GLEE

3. A NEW SURVEY BY “SPOONFUL” MAGAZINE HAS UNCOVERED AMERICA’S TOP

BIRTHDAY CAKE FLAVORS AND TO NO SURPRISE, THE TOP FLAVOR IS

CHOCOLATE. WHICH FLAVOR CAME IN SECOND PLACE? CHEESECAKE, CHOCOLATE CHIP OR VANILLA?

CHEESECAKE

4. “THE BOSS BABY” BEAT OUT “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND PULLING OVER $51 MILLION DOLLARS. ALEC BADLWIN IS THE VOICE OF “BOSS BABY”, BUT CAN YOU NAME EITHER CELEB THAT VOICE EITHER THE DAD OR THE MOM ROELS IN THE MOVIE?

DAD – JIMMY KIMMEL

MOM – LISA KUDROW

5. THE AMERICAN IDOL REBOOT IS….WELL…DEAD. THE TWO COMPAINES THAT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THE SHOW COULDN’T DECIDED ON A NETWORK, SO WE ALL LOSE OUT. I GUESS. WHO WAS THE WINNER OF THE FINAL SEASON OF AMERICAN IDOL?

TRENT HARMON