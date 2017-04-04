Everything You Need To Know About The Indians Home Opener On April 11th

April 4, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Home Opener, Indians

Here are some major things YOU need to know:

PRE-GAME CEREMONY

Players and coaches will receive their rings and a flag will be raised in center field to celebrate the Indians American League Championship. To witness the ceremony, fans should be in their seats by 3 pm.

FIRST PITCH – 4:10 pm

Cleveland sports legends Jim Thome, Austin Carr and Jim Brown will be together to throw the first pitches.

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA string section will perform the National Anthem

PARKING:
Parking downtown will cost A LOT so take the RTA!  All day passes are $5 (parking is free at rail stations)

For more information, click HERE.

