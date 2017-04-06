Cavs Announce 2017 Playoff Ticket Information

Playoff tickets will go on sale next Wednesday the Cavs announced on Thursday.

With 4 games remaining, Cleveland leads Boston by 1 game for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Cavs hold the tie breaker on the Celtics. Wednesday night the Golden State Warriors clinched the top seed in the Western Conference as well as home court advantage through the NBA Finals should they advance that far.

Here’s what you need to do if you want Cavs playoff tickets:

A limited number of single game tickets for the Cavaliers 2017 NBA Playoffs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for all fans who have Playoff Access, beginning with the first two home games of Round 1, which will go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th.

New this season, there are 2 ways for fans to have Playoff Access. All fans who are current or new Cavaliers Insiders (subscribers to the team’s free e-newsletter), or a member of the recently launched Wine & Gold Nation (WGN), the official fan club of the Cavaliers will automatically be registered for Playoff Access, which means they will have a first-come, first-served opportunity to purchase from a very limited number of available single game tickets for all Cavs 2017 Playoff home games before any remaining tickets are made available to the general public.

Fans can sign up to become a Cavaliers Insider at cavs.com/insider. Or, fans can join Wine & Gold Nation, which offers a free or paid membership option ($35 annually with special benefits and perks). Both options include a Cavaliers Insider subscription. To join or learn more about the exclusive benefits of a WGN membership visit https://nation.cavs.com.

Once registered, Cavaliers Insiders/WGN members will receive an email notification with instructions for purchasing playoff tickets. Tickets for the first two home games will go on sale on Wednesday, April 12th beginning at 11:00 a.m. (opponent, dates and time to be announced.) The deadline to register to become a Cavaliers Insider or WGN member to be eligible to purchase tickets to the first two home games of Round 1 (Home Game #1 and Home Game #2) is Sunday, April 9th at 11:59 a.m.

How it works:

– There is a six (6) ticket limit per transaction and tickets will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

– Fans only need to subscribe to Cavaliers Insider (Cavs.com/Insider) or join Wine & Gold Nation https://nation.cavs.com once to be automatically registered for priority access to purchase playoff tickets for each playoff round.

– As the playoffs progress, fans must be registered as a Cavaliers Insider/WGN member at least 48 hours prior to Game 1 of each round to receive Playoff Access to purchase tickets on a first-come first-served basis for that round.

– After each game(s) deadline passes, all Cavaliers Insiders/WGN members will automatically become eligible for future opportunities to purchase playoff tickets while supplies last.

– At noon on April 12th, any remaining tickets following the Cavaliers Insider/ WGN on sale will be available for purchase at Cavs.com/Tickets to the general public.

Each round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs will be a best-of-seven series with the first team to win four games advancing to the next round. For all four rounds of the playoffs, the team with the better regular season record has “home court advantage” and hosts the first two games of each round. The opposing team then hosts the next two games, and then the series alternates sites for the remaining three games if needed, until a team has won four games (2-2-1-1-1 format). Thus, the team with home court advantage for the series has the ability to host four of the potential seven games at home, if needed. Tickets for each home game during the playoffs at The Q will be labeled Home Game #1, Home Game #2, Home Game #3, etc., as the playoffs progress through all rounds.

Due to the nature of the playoffs, ticket on sale information will be determined based on how each round unfolds.

A new email notification to purchase tickets will be sent throughout the playoffs as games are decided and scheduled.

The NBA will announce specific dates and times for the first round of playoff games shortly after the regular season is over.