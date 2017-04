What Are The Most Popular Comfort Foods We Eat? Do You Know What Adios Means?

1. NICK LOEB’S RELATIONSHIP WITH SOFIA VERGARA WAS NEVER DESTINED FOR MARRIAGE. AFTER ALL, HOW COULD HE THINK HE’D BE ABLE TO HAVE A FAMILY WITH A WOMAN WHOSE NATIVE TONGUE HE COULDN’T STAND? SOFIA’S NATIVE TONGUE IS SPANISH SO… LET’S TEST YOUR FOREIGN LANGUAGE SKILLS! WHAT DOES ADIOS MEAN IN SPANISH?

GOODBYE

2. WHEN YOU’VE HAD A TOUGH DAY AND ALL YOU WANT TO DO IS CURL UP ON THE COUCH WITH NETFLIX AND YOUR FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD, WHAT DO YOU REACH FOR? SOME PREFER SWEETS, OTHERS CRUNCHY AND SALTY SNACKS, BUT WHAT’S AMERICA’S FAVORITE? GRILLED CHEESE IS NUMBER ONE, CHOCOLATE IS IN AT NUMBER TWO…WHAT CAME IN THIRD?

PIZZA

3. HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THE CHANGES HAPPENING AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD? MARKET GARDEN BREWERY JOINS THE BALL PARK. BRAND NEW LIGHT BULBS. AND FREE WI-FI. I LOVE THAT BALL PARK. FROM JUNE 12, 1995 TO APRIL 4TH, 2001, WE THE FANS, SOLD OUT HOW MANY CONSECUTIVE GAMES AT THAT BEAUTIFUL BALLPARK? 333? 455? OR 521? 455

4. SOME FOOD HOLIDAYS AREN’T EVEN WORTH GETTING EXCITED ABOUT, BUT TODAY IS NATIONAL BURRITO DAY! WHICH ONE OF THESE RESTAURANTS DOES NOT SPECIALIZE IN MEXICAN CUISINE? DEL TACO, BLUE COAST BURRITO OR HEY JALAPENOS?

HEY JALAPENOS

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO PAUL RUDD. THE ACTOR TURNS 48 YEARS OLD TODAY. WHAT IS HI HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE OF ALL TIME? KNOCKED UP? ANT-MAN? OR CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR – $179 MILLION