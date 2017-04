Celebrate National Beer Day By Visiting The Oldest Bars In Cleveland!

Today is National Beer Day! We listed a few of the oldest bars/taverns/pubs/cafes in Cleveland to help celebrate this wonderful day.

Maple Lanes – 6918 St Clair Ave, Cleveland

Herb’s Tavern – 19925 Detroit Rd, Rocky River

Dover Gardens Tavern – 27402 Detroit Rd, Cleveland

DePompei’s Broadway Garden – 811 Broadway Ave., Bedford

Harbor Inn – 1219 Main Ave., Cleveland

Merry Arts – 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

The Flat Iron Cafe – 1114 Center St., Cleveland

Euclid Tavern – 11625 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Mahall’s – 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Sokolowski’s University Inn – 1201 University Road, Cleveland

