Listen HERE! Harry Styles Debuts Sign Of The Times And It Sounds A Lot Like David Bowie

Harry Styles, whose solo debut “Sign Of The Times” dropped overnight, admits that he’s been so busy lately that he hasn’t had much time for a romantic life. “I haven’t dated in a long time really because I went away to do the movie then did the album so I haven’t in a while,” he told the BBC 1 Breakfast Show, “I have a couple of candles left still, though.”

But gals, if you want to date Harry, you should be warned about his best and worst traits. “I think I snore and also I quite like routine, so I don’t know if I’m incredibly spontaneous,” he said about his worst traits. “Best trait … I don’t know, it’s weird to pick your best. Shall we go with the nipples thing,” referring to the fact that he has four nipples.

Speaking of Harry’s solo debut, the track, “Sign Of The Times,” is officially here!

