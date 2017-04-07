Pentatonix Release New Album and Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Today (April 7), Pentatonix simultaneously dropped their latest seven-track album PTX Vol. IV – Classics and released a brand new music video for their cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

In the video, the group members, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, and Kevin Olusola, pay homage to the original version with a black background scene and iconic spotlights.

The band built up anticipation for the new album and music video on social media, writing, “Patrons! Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Something exciting is waiting for you in your inbox… #PTXVol4 #PTXBohemianRhapsody.”

PTX Vol. IV – Classics complete track listing:

Bohemian Rhapsody Imagine Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy Over the Rainbow Take on Me Can’t Help Falling in Love Jolene feat. Dolly Parton

Check out the music below.