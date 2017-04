WOW! Jen Toohey Was Trumped AGAIN This Morning 4-1. Congrats Stacy!

1. HAPPY NATIONAL BEER DAY! YAY! WE CELEBRATE EVERYTHING BEER! CAN YOU NAME THE BRWEERY, LOCATED IN OHIO CITY, WITH A GREAT LINEUP OF BEERS BUT IS PROBABLY BEST KNOWN FOR THEIR CHRISTMAS ALE?

GREAT LAKES

2. ADELE HAS JUST SET A NEW RECORD. THE SINGER’S SOPHOMORE ALBUM “21” HAS JUST SPENT ITS 319TH WEEK ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 CHART, MAKING IT THE LONGEST-CHARTING ALBUM BY A WOMAN. ADELE’S RECORD HAS A LONG WAY TO GO BEFORE IT CAN BEAT THE OVERALL LONGEST-CHARTING ALBUM. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH ARTIST IS STILL HOLDING ONTO THAT TITLE? PINK FLOYD, BEYONCE OR MICHAEL JACKSON?

PINK FLOYD’S “THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON,” WHICH SPENT 927 WEEKS ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200

3. IS RICHARD SIMMONS READY TO MAKE HIS RETURN? MAYBE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE FITNESS GURU HAS SIGNED A NEW MERCHANDISING, ENDORSEMENTS AND LICENSING DEAL WITH A COMPANY CO-FOUNDED BY HIS MANAGER. IF SIMMONS DOES GO BACK IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS, IT’LL BE THE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE WHICH YEAR? 2012, 2013 OR 2014?

FEBRUARY 2014

4. AFTER MORE THAN 70 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ, COMEDIAN DON RICKLES HAS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 90 YEARS OLD. HE WAS KNOWN FOR SO MANY DIFFERENT ROLES IN TV, AND HIS NUMEROUS APPEARANCES ON THE “JOHNNY CARSON SHOW”, BUT DID YOU KNOW THAT HE VOICED THIS CHARACTER IN THE “TOY STORY” FRANCHISE?

MR POTATO HEAD

5. THINGS SEEM TO BE GOING WELL FOR MEGHAN TRAINOR IN THE ROMANCE DEPARTMENT. THE SINGER REVEALS IN A NEW INTERVIEW WITH “COSMOPOLITAN” THAT HER BEAU DARYL SABARA MAKES HER FEEL GREAT ABOUT HERSELF. SABARA IS PERHAPS BEST KNOWN FOR STARRING IN THIS SPY ADVENTURE COMEDY FILMS ALONGSIDE ALEXA VEGA.

SPY KIDS