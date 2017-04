DesĀ made this cake for her husband over the weekend, her husband and son nearly ate the whole thing!

Ingredients:

Cool whip

Yogurt

angel food cake

berries

Directions:

Mix the cool whip and yogurt, spread over the angel food cake. Place sliced berries around the cake.

I cut the cake and put a layer of the cool whip/yogurt and berries in the center. Blueberries, raspberries, banana, use whatever you like.