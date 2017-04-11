United Facing A Twitter Tailspin After Forcibly Dragging A Passenger Off Plane

April 11, 2017 8:04 AM
If Twitter is any indication, United Airlines may have created the Titanic of PR disasters.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos is the top trender and the jabs are not letting up. From Merriam-Webster Dictionary posting on Twitter and its website that a “volunteer” is defined as “someone who does something without being forced to do it,” to “Airplane!” movie clips of a passenger being slapped, the people are speaking with humor, but an angry undertone.

Browns player Joe Thomas deserves honorable mention for posting a picture of a nasty hit he laid on an opponent with the caption “#united I had to “re-accommodate someone once.”

Even “The Walking Dead’s” bat Lucille makes an appearance. Then there is “we put the hospital in hospitality.”

