United Facing A Twitter Tailspin After Forcibly Dragging A Passenger Off Plane

If Twitter is any indication, United Airlines may have created the Titanic of PR disasters.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos is the top trender and the jabs are not letting up. From Merriam-Webster Dictionary posting on Twitter and its website that a “volunteer” is defined as “someone who does something without being forced to do it,” to “Airplane!” movie clips of a passenger being slapped, the people are speaking with humor, but an angry undertone.

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce…. pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

Browns player Joe Thomas deserves honorable mention for posting a picture of a nasty hit he laid on an opponent with the caption “#united I had to “re-accommodate someone once.”

Dear #united, I had to "re-accommodate" someone once pic.twitter.com/MP3ZJDv85m — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

Even “The Walking Dead’s” bat Lucille makes an appearance. Then there is “we put the hospital in hospitality.”

