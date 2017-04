Which Cavs Player Is Khloe Kardashian Dating?

1. BIG DAY TODAY AS YOUR CLEVELAND INDIANS HAVE THEIR HOME OPENER TODAY AT 4:10. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE STADIUM WHERE THE CLEVELAND INDIANS PLAY?

PROGRESSIVE FIELD

2. LOOKS LIKE SAM SMITH IS BACK IN THE STUDIO, MAKING NEW MUSIC, AND HE’S DOING IT WITH AT LEAST ONE BIG NAME PRODUCER. MEGA PRODUCER TIMBALAND SHARED A PHOTO WITH SAM, WITH THE CAPTION “IT WAS A PLEASURE WORKING THIS MAN.” TRUE OR FALSE – SAM SMITH ROSE TO FAME WHEN HE WAS FEATURED ON DISCLOSURE’S BREAKTHROUGH SINGLE “LATCH”?

TRUE

3. NEED EVEN MORE KYLIE JENNER IN YOUR LIFE? E! HAS GOT YOU COVERED. THE BASICALLY ENTIRELY KARDASHIAN NETWORK IS PRODUCING A KYLIE SPIN OFF SHOW. “LIFE OF KYLIE” WILL FOLLOW THE 19-YEAR-OLD AS SHE HANDLES BEING “AN ENTREPRENEUR, FASHION DESIGNER, AUTHOR, TELEVISION STAR, STYLE ICON AND CEO/FOUNDER OF KYLIE COSMETICS.” IT PREMIERES THIS SUMMER. KYLIE’S SISTER, KHLOE KARDASHIAN, IS DATING WHICH CAVS PLAYER?

TRISTAN THOMPSON

4. AFTER HANGING ON THE LAST FEW YEARS, THE ONCE MAJESTIC OAK, USED IN THE 1994 FILM “SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION”, HAS BEEN CHOPPED INTO PIECES FROM ITS MANSFIELD OHIO HOME. IT HAD BEEN DAMAGED, AND ROTTEN OUT FOR YEARS. IT WAS NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR FOR BEST PICTURE, AND MORGAN FREEMAN FOR BEST ACTOR, BUT DID IT WIN IN EAITHER OF THOSE CATEGORIES?

NO – FORREST GUMP WON

TOM HANKS FOR FORREST GUMP

5. WHILE IT MAY SEEM LIKE PEOPLE ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT AIRLINES MORE THAN EVER, THE TRUTH IS THINGS MAY ACTUALLY BE IMPROVING IN THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY. THE 27TH ANNUAL AIRLINE QUALITY RATING (AQR) WAS JUST RELEASED, AND FOUND THAT INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE WAS UP. OVERALL, ALASKA AIRLINES TOPPED THE LIST AS THE NATION’S LEADING AIRLINE, DELTA CAME IN AT NUMBER 2….DO YOU KNOW WHICH AIRLINE CAME IN 3RD? IS IT SOUTHWEST, SPIRIT OR VIRGIN AMERICA?

VIRGIN AMERICA