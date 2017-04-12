New Details On The Cleveland SkyLift Project

John Stahl is the man behind the Cleveland SkyLift, a cable car system connecting Cleveland 150 feet high in the air.

The SkyLift would link up with 14 sites including Edgewater Park, First Energy Stadium, West Bank Of The Flats and more.

The project is expensive but that isn’t stopping Stahl. He’s hoping that by getting the word out and receiving more attention is exactly what the project needs to get the green light from the city.

Some people are not huge fans of the project, safety being one of their big concerns even though Stahl mentioned that the cable cars can handle the high winds. Either way, it’s definitely interesting and we had to chat with John Stahl to get a better understanding of it. Listen to our podcast below and go HERE for more information.