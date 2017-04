The Kardashians are in Cleveland and they’re here to film their reality TV show on E!

The sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, were spotted yesterday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, RED and the Christmas Story House.

RT @KimKardashian IX Indoor Amusement Park, Cleveland – Ohio today. 🍭🍩🍿🎪 pic.twitter.com/HC8SIbqee2 — Kim Kardashian BR (@KimKardashians2) April 12, 2017

EstimatedTimeArrival A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

L O N G L I V E C L E V E L A N D A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Welcome to the home of rock & roll, we can hardly keep up with you Kardashians. Thanks for rocking with us. #LongLiveRock pic.twitter.com/mSo1jF0d2L — Rock Hall (@rockhall) April 11, 2017

