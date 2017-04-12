Stevie Wonder Prepares for Third Marriage

By Abby Hassler

Legendary artist Stevie Wonder is getting married for a third time to his girlfriend of five years, Tomeeka Bracy. The ceremony will take place at a beachside ceremony in Jamaica on June 17, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrity guests in attendance include Elton John and Sam Smith, along with the singer’s nine children. Bracy gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter Nia, December 2014.

Related: Stevie Wonder, Usher, Lorde to Play New Orleans Jazzfest

“It is going to be a huge, incredibly fun wedding and Stevie is flying out all his nearest and dearest,” a guest told The Daily Mail. “The guest list is pretty spectacular, and there will be a couple of surprise performances on the night. Stevie has said he may well get up and perform a number, but hasn’t said what song yet. There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family. Stevie is very close to his, and they will all have a role to play on the big day.”