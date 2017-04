Congrats To Sabrina From North Olmsted! She TRUMPED Toohey Again!

1. HARRY CONNICK, JR. IS HEADED TO CHURCHILL DOWNS NEXT MONTH. CONNICK WILL PERFORM THE NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE THE 143RD KENTUCKY DERBY ON SATURDAY, MAY 6TH. THE KENTUCKY DERBY IS A RACE THAT RACES WITH WHICH ANIMAL??

HORSE

2. CHARLIE MURPHY PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 57 YEARS OLD. THE COMEDIAN LOST HIS BATTLE WITH LEUKEMIA YESTERDAY. CHARLIE MURPHY IS THE OLDER BROTHER OF THIS FAMOUS COMEDIAN/ACTOR? EDDIE MURPHY

3. “FRIENDS” IS GETTING A REBOOT, BUT NOT ON NETFLIX. NO…RACHEL, ROSS, MONICA, CHANDLER, JOEY, AND PHOEBE WILL RETURN AS AN OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL. “FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL!” OPENS THIS FALL. SPEAKING OF MUSICALS, DO YOU KNOW WHICH TV SHOW IS THE MOST POPULAR MUSICAL TV SERIES EVER? IS IT GLEE, THE GET DOWN OR CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND?

GLEE

4. IT’S BAAAAAACCCKK! FEAR FACTOR WILL RETURN, BUT THIS TIME ON MTV AND THE HOST IS GOOD OLE LUDACRIS. WHICH NETWORK AIRED THE ORIGINAL FEAR FACTOR? ABC? NBC? CBS?

NBC

5. COULD ANOTHER KARDASHIAN WEDDING BE ON THE HORIZON? IF KHLOE HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT, YUP! THE REALITY STAR SAYS IF TRISTAN THOMPSON PROPOSED, SHE’D SAY YES. SHE’S NOT STOPPING WITH A RING, THOUGH. KHLOE WOULD ALSO LIKE TO START A FAMILY WITH HER BOO. WHAT IS THE NUMBER TRISTAN THOMPSON WEARS ON HIS CAVS JERSEY? 7, 13 OR 17?

13