Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wants the Cleveland Indians to do away with the Chief Wahoo logo.

Manfred tells the “New York Times” that he’s talking with the ball club about moving away from the logo deemed by some people to be insensitive.

Indians officials say talks have been going on since October with hope of a resolution that benefits Major League Baseball, the organization and fans with an attachment to the longtime logo.

