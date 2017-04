WOW! Jen Toohey Answered All 5 Questions Correctly, Can YOU Do The Same?

1. LOTS OF FAMILIES WILL BE SITTING DOWN TO AN EASTER FEAST ON SUNDAY, AND IT SOUNDS LIKE IT WON’T BE COSTING THEM AS MUCH AS IT HAS IN PREVIOUS YEARS. A NEW SURVEY FINDS THAT PRICES FOR TYPICAL EASTER MEAL FARE HAVE GONE DOWN THIS YEAR, AND SHOULD ONLY SET YOU BACK $50.03, WHICH IS DOWN 6% FROM LAST YEAR. EASTER IS THIS WEEKEND, ON WHICH DAY? SATURDAY? OR SUNDAY?

SUNDAY

2. SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR HAS A BIG BIRTHDAY TODAY. YUP…THE BIG 4-0. WHAT WAS HER CHARACTER’S NAME ON THE SHOW “BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER”?

BUFFY SUMMERS

3. IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOUR TEEN IS CONSTANTLY ON SOCIAL MEDIA YOU’RE PROBABLY NOT IMAGINING THINGS, BUT THERE’S NO DOUBT CERTAIN SITES ARE MORE POPULAR THAN OTHERS. A NEW REPORT REVEALS THAT WHILE SNAPCHAT, INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK ARE ALL POPULAR WITH COLLEGE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS, WHEN IT COMES TO HOW OFTEN THEY ARE USED, SNAPCHAT AND INSTAGRAM ARE THEIR GO-TO SITES. WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM DOES FACEBOOK OWN? SNAPCHAT OR INSTAGRAM?

INSTAGRAM

4. IS JUSTIN BIEBER RECORDING SOME NEW MUSIC? WELL, THAT’S WHAT FANS ARE HOPING AFTER THE SINGER TEASED THEM ON INSTAGRAM WITH PHOTOS FROM INSIDE THE STUDIO. AS OF TODAY 38 VEVO VIDEOS HAVE BEEN VIEWED OVER ONE BILLION TIMES, WITH THE TOP MOST VIEWED VIDEO BY JUSTIN BIEBER, BEING THE FIRST VIDEO TO EXCEED 2 BILLION VIEWS. WHICH BIEBER SONG IS IT? WHAT DO YOU MEAN? SORRY, OR ONE TIME?

SORRY

5. WELL IT’S OFFICIAL, BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER HAVE FILED FOR DIVORCE. BY THE WAY, APPARENTLY THEY DID NOT HAVE A PRENUP. WHO WAS JENNIFER MARRIED TO, FROM 2000-2003, PRIOR TO GOOD OLE BEN?

SCOTT FOLEY