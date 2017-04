Fate Of The Furious Dominated At The Box Office Over The Weekend, Can You Name Two Characters From It?

1. WHILE AT A “STAR WARS” EVENT THIS WEEKEND, MARK HAMILL PAID TRIBUTE TO HIS LATE CO-STAR CARRIE FISHER, ADMITTING HE HAD ROMANTIC FEELINGS FOR HER AT ONE POINT. WHO DID CARRIE FISHER PLAY IN THE STAR WARS MOVIES?

PRINCESS LEIA

2. AS EXPECTED, THE CHAINSMOKERS FULL-LENGTH DEBUT, “MEMORIES…DO NOT OPEN,” DEBUTS AT NUMBER ONE ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 THIS WEEK. COMING IN AT NUMBER TWO THIS WEEK IS DRAKE’S “MORE LIFE,” WHICH STAR102 ARTIST CAME IN THIRD? BRUNO MARS, ED SHEERAN OR BEYONCE?

ED SHEERAN

3. IT LOOKS LIKE ELLE KING IS BACK ON THE MARKET. THE SINGER WAS APPARENTLY SUPPOSED TO GET HITCHED TO FIANCÉ ANDREW “FERGIE” FERGUSON THIS PAST WEEKEND, BUT WENT WITH SOMETHING A LITTLE DIFFERENT: A CONCERT. INSTEAD, ELLE POSTED A VIDEO OF HERSELF ENJOYING AN EAGLES OF DEATH METAL CONCERT. TRUE OR FALSE, ELLE KING PICKED OUT HER WEDDING DRESS ON AN EPISODE OF TLC’S “SAY YES TO THE DRESS?

TRUE

4. FATE OF THE FURIOUS DOMINATED AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND PULLING IN $100.1 MILLION DOLLARS. VIN DIESEL AND DWAYNE JOHNSON ALL STAR IN THE MOVIE. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEIR CHARACTER’S NAMES IN THE MOVIE?

VIN DIESEL (DOM) DWAYNE (HOBBS)

5. NICE JOB HARRY STYLES. HE MADE HIS LIVE SOLO DEBUT ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE OVER THE WEEKEND, AND NOT ONLY SANG, BUT WAS INVOLVED IN THE FUNNIEST BIT OF THE NIGHT WHEN HE IMPERSONATED A YOUNG MICK JAGGER. WHAT IS THE AGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MICK JAGGER, AND HARRY STYLES? 45 YEARS? 47 YEARS? OR 50 YEARS?

50 YEARS

(MICK JAGGER IS 73 HARRY STYLES IS 23)