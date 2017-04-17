Manhunt Underway For Cleveland Facebook Live Shooter

The Cleveland Police Department is asking the suspect who shot and killed a man live on Facebook to turn himself in. At a news conference yesterday, Police Chief Calvin Williams asked the suspect – who has been identified as Steve Stephens – to end the manhunt peacefully.

Authorities say Stephens streamed the deadly shooting on social media pages yesterday afternoon. Police have identified the victim as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin, Sr. It’s believed that he was believed to be a random target. Stephens claimed that he’s committed other homicides, but Williams says there’s only one victim they are aware of.

AGGRAVATED MURDER WARRANT ISSUED FOR STEVE STEPHENS, BM 37 https://t.co/gvJpqaCOPb pic.twitter.com/v8Jkcmb4cy — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Williams has also issued a personal plea to Stephens to reach out to local clergy and bring this to a peaceful end. Williams adds that Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as six-foot-one, nearly 250-pounds with a bald head and full beard. Williams says the shooter is driving a White Ford Focus.

Officials stress that Stephens is believed to be armed and dangerous – those who believe they’ve seen him are instructed to not approach him, but to call 911 instead.

For more updates, click HERE.