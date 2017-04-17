VOTE! Tim Richards COPIES Jen Toohey’s Easter Desert But Is His Better?

Leave it to Tim Richards to COPY something Jen Toohey has been talking about for nearly a week just to make her mad.

What did he do exactly?

Well, with Easter coming up, Jen Toohey wanted to make special Bunny butt themed cupcakes. She even shared her thoughts with Tim Richards.

Fast forward to Monday morning when Tim reveals that HE also made an Easter treat…except, it’s the same exact thing as Jen’s but in a cookie form.

COME ON TIM.

Now you must vote, which one of these Easter deserts do you think is the best?

Jen Toohey’s cupcake OR

Tim Richards’ cookie?