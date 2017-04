Do You Know What TRL Stands For? Who Are Suri Cruise’s Parents?

1. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY GIRL! LITTLE SURI CRUISE TURNS 11 YEARS OLD. WHO ARE HER PARENTS?

TOM CRUISE AND KATIE HOLMES

2. ADD LALA AND CARMELO ANTHONY TO THE LIST OF CELEBRITY MARRIAGES BITING THE DUST. THE TWO ARE NOW LIVING SEPARATELY SINCE SHE GOT HER OWN PLACE IN NEW YORK CITY. IN THE EARLY 2000S, LA LA CAME GAINED FAME AS A HOST ON TRL ON MTV. WHAT DOES TRL STAND FOR?

TOTAL REQUEST LIVE

3. SPOILER ALERT DANCING WITH THE STARS FANS. ERIKA JAYNE GOT THE BOOT LAST NIGHT. WHO WAS BOOTED FROM THE SHOW LAST WEEK?

MR T

4. INSTAGRAM IS TRYING TO MAKE IT SO YOU WON’T BE WASTING ANY TIME ON YOUR OTHER APPS. THEY ALREADY HAVE A LIVE VIDEO FUNCTION THAT MIMICS SNAPCHAT, YOU CAN NOW SAVE AND CATEGORIZE YOUR FAVORITE INSTAGRAM POSTS MUCH LIKE YOU WOULD ON PINTEREST. PINTEREST LAUNCHED IN MARCH 2010 BUT THE SITE PROCEEDED TO OPERATE AS IN INVITATION-ONLY. WHICH OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE WAS INVITE ONLY IN THE BEGINNING? FACEBOOK, TWITTER OR LINKEDIN?

FACEBOOK

CHARLIE HUNNAM LET IT SLIP THAT HE WAS BRIEFLY MARRIED WHEN HE WAS 18, AND IT DID NOT END WELL. THE COUPLE ENDED UP SPLITTING AFTER WHAT THE ACTOR REFERS TO AS “THREE TERRIBLE, PAINFUL EXPENSIVE YEARS.” SPEAKING OF GETTING MARRIED, CURIOUS AS TO WHICH WEDDING DESTINATIONS ARE MOST POPULAR? COMING IN AT NUMBER 1? MEXICO. IN SECOND PLACE JAMAICA. ANY IDEA WHAT NUMBER 3 IS? BAHAMAS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC OR HAWAII?

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC