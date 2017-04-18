Gallery: Glenn visits Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Today was an amazing day. Having one on one time with your child when you have multiple kids is rare, but so needed. The weather was beautiful, and my son Cooper and I were one of the first ones in, since I thought they opened earlier than 10. We saw the pregnant rhino, the brand new 4D Theater (which is amazingly awesome and Cooper loved it), and the new Rosebrough tiger exhibit. Thanks for checking out the pictures 😉

Glenn Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (CBS Radio)

Tiger Passage Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (CBS Radio)

Tiger Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (CBS Radio)