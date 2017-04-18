BREAKING: Facebook Shooter Steve Stephens Found Dead Read More

Gallery: Glenn visits Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

April 18, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: 4d theater, cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Pregnant rhino, Rosebrough Tiger Passage

Today was an amazing day.  Having one on one time with your child when you have multiple kids is rare, but so needed.  The weather was beautiful, and my son Cooper and I were one of the first ones in, since I thought they opened earlier than 10.  We saw the pregnant rhino, the brand new 4D Theater (which is amazingly awesome and Cooper loved it), and the new Rosebrough tiger exhibit.  Thanks for checking out the pictures 😉

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
