Tax Day Freebies And Deals 2017

Here is a list of places where taxpayers can get rewarded today:

Bob Evans – Use this coupon for 30% off your entire purchase at Bob Evans restaurants today

Bruegger’s Bagels – Get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Chuck E. Cheese -From today until Thursday, guests get one large cheese pizza for free with every large pizza purchased at regular price.

JetBlue – Offering customers with a tax bill this year the chance to win a free return flight

McDonald’s – Customers at McDonald’s in select regions can buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1¢ when they one is purchased at original price on Tax Day

National Parks – Get free entrance to all U.S. National Parks during the weekends before and after Tax Day

Quiznos: Members of Quiznos’s Toasty Points rewards program get 10.40% off their total purchase today.

Schlotzsky’s: Today, customers who purchase a medium drink and bag of chips get a free Original Sandwich at Schlotzsky’s

Sonic Drive-In: Single-patty cheeseburgers will be half-priced today at available participating locations, with no limit per customer.